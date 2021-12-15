Razorback football 2022 recruiting class one of the top in the nation

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Early National Signing Day the Arkansas football program brought home one of the top classes in the nation. The Hogs have secured 22 commitments, including four from our local high school teams.
Arkansas in-state commitments:
- Anthony Brown - Defensive Back: Milan High School
- Andrew Chamblee - Offensive Line: Maumelle High School
- Jordan Crook - Linebacker: Duncanville High School
- Dax Courtney - Tight End: Clarendon High School
- Nico Davillier - Defensive Line: Maumelle High School
- Rashod Dubinion - Running Back: Cedar Grove High School
- Max Fletcher - Punter: ProKick Australia
- Jadon Haselwood - Wide Reciever: Cedera Grove High School
- E'Marion Harris - Offensive Line: Joe T. Robinson High School
- Eli Henderson - Offensive Line: Byrnes High School
- Kaden Henley - Linebacker: Shiloh Christian High School
- JJ Hollingsworth - Defensive Line: Greenland High School
- James Jointer - Running Back: Parkview High School
- Patrick Kutas - Offensive Line: Christian Brothers High School
- Landon Jackson - Defensive Line: Pleasant Grove High School/LSU
- Jaylen Lewis - Defensive Back: Haywood High School
- Sam Mbake - Wide Receiver: North Cobb High School
- Quincey McAdoo - Wide Receiver: Clarendon High School
- Mani Powell - Linebacker: Fayetteville High School
- Isaiah Sategna - Wide Receiver: Fayetteville High School
- Eli Stein - Long Snapper: Cambridge High School
- Tyrus Washington - Tight End: Lee County High School
Also, Bentonville wide receiver Chas Nimrod signed to play at Tennessee, while Fayetteville linebacker Kaiden Turner will be playing for Indiana.
Check back for updates to this list throughout the day.