Razorback football season opener won't require masks, stadium at full capacity

Reynolds stadium will be back to 100% capacity for the season opener this Saturday, Sept. 4, and masks are "strongly encouraged" but not required.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Donald W. Reynolds stadium will be back to 100% capacity for the season opener this Saturday, Sept. 4, and masks are "strongly encouraged" but not required.

Senior Associate Athletic Director Kevin Trainor said despite the pre-pandemic era guidelines, they still require mobile-only tickets that Hog fans can download and access from the Razorback Game Day app.

Although the University of Arkansas's mask policy doesn't require masks outdoors, fans are required to wear masks in indoor areas in the stadium such as the restrooms and clubs.

Per SEC policy, once you leave the stadium you cannot reenter. This means once your mobile ticket is scanned to get in, it can't be scanned again.

If guests plan on bringing in a bag it must be clear or a very small clutch bag. There will be hand sanitizing stations in the stadium and extra cleaning taking place throughout the game.