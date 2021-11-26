Razorbacks cruise past Missouri in final game of season, 34-17

The Hogs are bringing the Battle Line Trophy back home to Arkansas after cruising past Missouri in the final game of the regular season.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Look, whether you believe in the Battle Line Rivalry or not, that trophy is real. 180 lbs of silver-coated steel that's in the shape of Arkansas and Missouri.

In the five years since it's creation, it has only resided in one of those states, until now. Finally, Arkansas beats Missouri in the Battle Line era, the 34-17 win securing the Razorbacks third trophy of the season.

It was a start Razorback fans have seen all season long, strong defense covering for a sluggish offense to start. A 40-yard run for KJ Jefferson jumpstarted the first drive, but the Hogs settled for a field goal.

Halfway through the second quarter, KJ hit Treylon Burks to move the ball inside the five-yard line, before Rocket Sanders finished the drive with a short TD run. In the meantime, the Arkansas defense forced a fumble and a turnover on downs, en route to giving up just two field goals in the first half.

After a quick three-and-out, the Arkansas offense found their stride in the second half. A long screen pick-up by De'Vion Warren set up Trelon Smith for a short score, then Jefferson hit Burks down the sideline for a 52-yard score.

After the teams traded field goals to close out the third and start the fourth, Montaric Brown snagged a pick, setting up the Hog scoring drive that would be the final nail in the coffin for Missouri.