Razorbacks dominate UAPB Golden Lions, 45-3, at War Memorial Stadium

The Hogs got a comfortable win against the Golden Lions 45-3 at War Memorial Stadium as they returned to in-state play.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The sun rose on a new era in Arkansas Saturday morning, as the Razorbacks returned to War Memorial Stadium for the first time since 2019 to take on an in-state opponent for the first time since 1944.

If there was any rust to knock off after 77 years, the Hogs didn't show it. UAPB was outmatched from the kickoff, surrendering a quick Arkansas touchdown drive. UAPB punted it right back and Treylon Burks immediately broke off a 40-yard touchdown run.

The Golden Lions had their chances to score in the first half, but a missed field goal and end zone interception kept the shutout alive, and Arkansas took a 45-0 lead into the break.

Halftime, the script flipped. The Arkansas marching performed ably and admirably, as they do. Then came UAPB's contribution and the Marching Musical Machine of the Mid-South lived up to the billing, putting on a show for War Memorial. The bands came together to perform "Beat It," a nod to Breast Cancer Awareness and a symbol of statewide unity to mark the historic afternoon.

Then came the football, and the Razorbacks were back in control. Malik Hornsby quickly replaced KJ Jefferson at quarterback, and the final score was the only part of the outcome truly in doubt, important perhaps only to those watching the game from a certain building in Hot Springs.

Sure, things got a little sloppier than Arkansas fans might prefer with many backups getting action, but hey, let's chalk it up to gained experience, lest the temptation to nitpick overtake all that is good in our lives.