Arkansas is coming off a 38-27 win over Missouri State

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — For the second consecutive week, the Razorbacks are ranked as a top-10 team.

Arkansas remained at No. 10 in the latest AP Poll, keeping the same ranking as last week after pulling out a 38-27 win over Missouri State.

It marks the first time the Razorbacks spend two straight weeks in the top 10 under Sam Pittman. The last time the team was in the top 10 in consecutive weeks was in Weeks 1 and 2 of the 2012 season.

Consensus Top 🔟 this week... pic.twitter.com/Dq2G6P7RaA — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) September 18, 2022

Next up for Arkansas is its second top-25 matchup of the season.

The Hogs will head to Arlington, Tex. to take on No. 23 Texas A&M in the Southwest Classic. The Aggies moved up one spot after defeating now No. 25 Miami 17-9 in College Station last night.

The top seven teams in the AP Poll remain unchanged, with No. 1 Georgia leading the way, followed by: No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Ohio State, No. 4 Michigan, No. 5 Clemson, No. 6 Oklahoma and No. 7 USC.

Elsewhere in the SEC, Kentucky rose one spot to No. 8 after its win over Youngstown State.

Just behind Arkansas is No. 11 Tennessee, who hosts No. 20 Florida on Saturday in Knoxville.