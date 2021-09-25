Razorbacks hold off Texas A&M in nail biter to remain undefeated

The Hogs improve to 4-0 for the season after beating the Aggies in a tight contest for the first time since 2011, 20-10.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Nine years was long enough. Arkansas didn't just beat Texas A&M for the first time since the Aggies joined the SEC: the Hogs did it in a game where they never trailed, announcing to the nation that the Razorbacks are for real.

Sam Pittman has this team 4-0 for the first time since 2003, and a top-10 ranking surely won't be far behind.

The Hogs won the coin toss atop that Southwest Classic logo, and decided to defer to the second half. The defense did what they had to do, and the offense got to work, making some big plays before settling for a Cam Little field goal and a 3-0 lead.

Arkansas forced A&M to punt on five straight drives to start the game. Not the case for the Hog offense. The Razorbacks' second drive lasted just one play: an 85-yard touchdown pass from KJ Jefferson to Treylon Burks, the duo's second 80-plus yard TD connection in as many weeks.

The third Razorback drive resulted in the third Razorback score, as this time Jefferson hit AJ Green out of the backfield for a 48-yard catch and run score. The Aggies avoided the first half zero with a 49-yard field goal in the final minute of the second quarter.

It's Arkansas vs. Texas A&M though, so things are never that simple. The Arkansas offense stalled, and KJ Jefferson left the game with an apparent leg injury in the third quarter. A&M went three and out on their first drive of the second half, but Isaiah Spiller uncorked a 67-yard TD run on their second drive to make it a one score game.

Backup quarterback Malik Hornsby led the offense, taking the Hogs down the field to score a field goal, 20-10.

The Razorbacks' defense did what they had to do to keep the Aggies at bay until their starting quarterback returned to action.