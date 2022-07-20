Razorbacks take the stage at SEC Media Days

ATLANTA — The surest sign yet the college football season is fast approaching? That would be SEC Media Days, the week-long event in Atlanta, GA where representatives from each SEC football team meet with the media.

On Wednesday, it was Arkansas' turn. Head coach Sam Pittman took the stage first, answering questions for over 30 minutes. You can find that full interview here. Quarterback KJ Jefferson, linebacker Bumper Pool, and safety Jalen Catalon also took turns discussing the upcoming football season.