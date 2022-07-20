x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Razorback Football

Razorbacks take the stage at SEC Media Days

All eyes turn to Arkansas football as Sam Pittman and his players discuss the upcoming season

More Videos

ATLANTA — The surest sign yet the college football season is fast approaching? That would be SEC Media Days, the week-long event in Atlanta, GA where representatives from each SEC football team meet with the media.

On Wednesday, it was Arkansas' turn. Head coach Sam Pittman took the stage first, answering questions for over 30 minutes. You can find that full interview here. Quarterback KJ Jefferson, linebacker Bumper Pool, and safety Jalen Catalon also took turns discussing the upcoming football season.

RELATED: Arkansas Razorbacks extend Pittman's contract to 2027 season

RELATED: KJ Jefferson named to Maxwell Award Preseason Watch List

Paid Advertisement