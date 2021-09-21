SEC unveils 2022 Arkansas football schedule

Hogs open September 3rd against Cincinnati

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — As the Razorbacks enjoy a hot start to the 2021 football season, the countdown to 2022 is officially underway. On Tuesday, the SEC announced the dates of the 2022 football season.

The opponents were already known, now the Hogs know the dates. Things get started September 3rd, when a tough Cincinnati team comes to Fayetteville. The Bearcats are currently ranked #8 in the country.

The Hogs start SEC play Week Two, when South Carolina comes to town. They round out the non-conference schedule with BYU, currently ranked 15th, Liberty, and Missouri State, who's head coach, Bobby Petrino, is certainly a familiar figure in this neck of the woods.

A couple of things to note: Arkansas is the official road team in 2022's Southwest Classic game against Texas A&M, after being the "home team" this year. And the Missouri game is scheduled for a Saturday, as it always officially is at first, but normally gets moved to Black Friday once CBS announces their broadcast schedule.

Here are the dates for 2022:

Sept. 3 vs. Cincinnati

Sept. 10 vs. South Carolina

Sept. 17 vs. Missouri State

Sept. 24 at Texas A&M (Arlington, TX)

Oct. 1 vs. Alabama

Oct. 8 at Mississippi State

Oct. 15 at BYU

Oct. 29 at Auburn

Nov. 5 vs. Liberty

Nov. 12 vs. LSU

Nov. 19 vs. Ole Miss