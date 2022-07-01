FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas football has started the month of July on the right foot on the recruiting trail.
The Razorbacks landed a commitment on Friday from three-star safety TJ Metcalf out of Pinson, Ala.
Metcalf is rated as the No. 49 safety in the country according to the 247Sports composite rankings.
The newest Hog commit is the younger cousin of Seattle Seahawks and former Ole Miss wide receiver DK Metcalf, and picked Arkansas over Ole Miss, Penn State and Jackson State.
As a junior at Pinson Valley High School, the safety totalled 115 tackles and four interceptions along with eight pass break ups.
Metcalf is the fourth defensive commit in the cycle for the Hogs within the past week, joining RJ Johnson, Stephen Johnson and Alex Sanford.
With Metcalf joining the fold, Arkansas now has the No. 6-ranked 2023 class according to the 247Sports team composite rankings, and the No. 2-ranked class in the SEC.