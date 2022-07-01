The newest Razorback commit is the younger cousin of Seattle Seahawks and former Ole Miss wide receiver DK Metcalf.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas football has started the month of July on the right foot on the recruiting trail.

The Razorbacks landed a commitment on Friday from three-star safety TJ Metcalf out of Pinson, Ala.

Metcalf is rated as the No. 49 safety in the country according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

The newest Hog commit is the younger cousin of Seattle Seahawks and former Ole Miss wide receiver DK Metcalf, and picked Arkansas over Ole Miss, Penn State and Jackson State.

As a junior at Pinson Valley High School, the safety totalled 115 tackles and four interceptions along with eight pass break ups.

WATCH ME WORK! film speaks for itself. only up from here…💍

stats on the szn.

Total tackles: 115

INT: 4

PBU: 8

Forced fumbles: 2

Fumble recoveries: 2https://t.co/ryRMsXIbBr pic.twitter.com/6GAh1Doqeu — 𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐲𝐰𝐨𝐨𝐝𝟐 🤴🏽 (@tjmetcalf3) December 1, 2021

Metcalf is the fourth defensive commit in the cycle for the Hogs within the past week, joining RJ Johnson, Stephen Johnson and Alex Sanford.