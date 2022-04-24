Razorback softball completes sweep of Florida with 2-0 shutout win

Chenise Delce struck out eight batters and allowed only two hits in the complete game shutout.

An anticipated matchup of top-10 teams turned into a dominant sweep for Razorback softball in Gainesville.

No. 6 Arkansas defeated No. 9 Florida 2-0 on Sunday in Gainesville, completing the road sweep over the Gators and continuing the Hogs streak of winning every SEC series so far this season.

Won all three rounds. pic.twitter.com/QQ79cuVcfn — Arkansas Razorback Softball (@RazorbackSB) April 24, 2022

The Razorbacks clinched their first series win over Florida since 2000 with a 5-4 on Saturday. They followed that up with a exclamation mark on the series Sunday.

Chenise Delce shined in a complete game shutout, striking out eight batters while only allowing two hits. Across the weekend, she only allowed one earned run in 15 innings pitched.

So Chenise Delce is pretty good pic.twitter.com/2w1vyPslEq — Arkansas Razorback Softball (@RazorbackSB) April 24, 2022

The Hogs' bats tallied only four hits, but the first one got them on the board.

Danielle Gibson opened the scoring in the top of the second, sending a solo home run down the right field line.

The only other run in the game came on a throwing error from a Linnie Malkin bases-loaded grounder, which allowed KB Sides.to score the unearned run from third.