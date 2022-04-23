Razorback softball defeats Florida 5-4, clinches first series win over Gators since 2000.

Arkansas also clinches its first ever series win in Gainesville.

The Razorback softball team continued its hot streak in SEC play Saturday in Gainesville.

#6 Arkansas (34-8, 13-4 SEC) clinched its sixth straight series win in conference play with a 5-4 win over #9 Florida.

With the win, the Hogs clinch their first series win over the Gators since 2000, and their first series win in Gainesville in program history.

After beating the Gators 9-1 on Friday night, Saturday at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium was a tighter affair for the Hogs, but one they still managed to come away from victorious.

KB Sides had the hot bat for the Hogs, knocking through three doubles on the day, including an RBI-double in the top of the sixth that broke a 4-4 deadlock and drove in the go-ahead run.

KB Sides with a casual and career-high 3 doubles today. Just KB things. pic.twitter.com/0ncCKYmi0p — Arkansas Razorback Softball (@RazorbackSB) April 23, 2022

Hannah Gamill also had a 3-for-4 day at the plate, while Taylor Ellsworth had two RBI-groundouts.

Mary Haff improved to 13-3 on the season, picking up the win after allowing five hits and four earned runs in 5.0 innings.

Chenise Delce earned the save (her second of the season) after blanking the Gators in the sixth and seventh innings.