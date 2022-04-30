Razorback softball downs South Carolina 8-4, clinches series victory

Linnie Malkin launched two of No. 5 Arkansas' four home runs in Saturday's win at Bogle Park.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Another SEC series, another SEC series win for the Razorback softball team.

No. 5 Arkansas (38-8, 16-4 SEC) defeated South Carolina 8-4 on Saturday at Bogle Park, clinching the series win over the Gamecocks and ensuring the Hogs won each of their home conference series this regular season (4-0).

The Razorbacks launched four home runs on the day, two of them coming via Linnie Malkin with a three-run homer in the third inning and a solo homer in the fifth.

He was a skater ball Linnie Malkin said see ya later ball pic.twitter.com/9dcUcY0lv0 — Arkansas Razorback Softball (@RazorbackSB) April 30, 2022

In the process, Malkin set the program record for runs batted in over the course of a single season.

The scoring though started with a solo home run from Danielle Gibson in the second innning, that one also a record breaker, giving Gibson the most total bases of any Razorback.

KB Sides also tallied a three-run homer in the game that gave Arkansas a 7-0 lead.

But South Carolina came back to pull to within four runs, 8-4, with the bases loaded and no outs in the seventh inning.

That's when Mary Haff made way for Chenise Delce.

Delce closed the door shut on the Gamecocks comeback attempt, striking out the first two batters and forcing a groundout to end the threat, inning and game.