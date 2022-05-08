No. 4 Arkansas concludes regular season by winning all eight SEC series.

Eight SEC series, eight SEC series wins for Razorback softball.

That's the feat No. 4 Arkansas (41-9, 19-5) achieved Sunday, downing Texas A&M 9-5 on Sunday in College Station. With the win, the Hogs took the series from the Aggies and secured a series win in all eight conference series this season.

The 19 wins in conference play match last season's total, when Arkansas also won the regular season SEC title for the first time.

🔁 RT if your team won every SEC series this season.



♥️ Like if they never lost one. pic.twitter.com/ALloAdXuyK — Arkansas Razorback Softball (@RazorbackSB) May 8, 2022

Chenise Delce improved to 15-2 on the season (4.0 IP, 5 ER, 6 K) while Mary Haff was excellent in relief, allowing only one hit and no runs in three innings.

Arkansas continued its propensity for hot starts and home run hitting.

Danielle Gibson opened the scoring in the first inning an RBI base hit, before Hannah Gammill followed that up with a 2-run home run to put Arkansas up 3-0.

HANNAH GAMMILL CALLED BANK pic.twitter.com/qmLSVaXa8t — Arkansas Razorback Softball (@RazorbackSB) May 8, 2022

Spencer Prigge, Gibson and Linnie Malkin all proceeded to hit home runs as well, as Arkansas launched four homers for the second straight game, and lifting their program record total to 100 for the season.

Malkin's home run tied for her for the all-time Arkansas program record for home runs in a career.

Linnie Malkin = Certified Bogle Bomber pic.twitter.com/iMbeOpWboG — Arkansas Razorback Softball (@RazorbackSB) May 8, 2022