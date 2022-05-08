Eight SEC series, eight SEC series wins for Razorback softball.
That's the feat No. 4 Arkansas (41-9, 19-5) achieved Sunday, downing Texas A&M 9-5 on Sunday in College Station. With the win, the Hogs took the series from the Aggies and secured a series win in all eight conference series this season.
The 19 wins in conference play match last season's total, when Arkansas also won the regular season SEC title for the first time.
Chenise Delce improved to 15-2 on the season (4.0 IP, 5 ER, 6 K) while Mary Haff was excellent in relief, allowing only one hit and no runs in three innings.
Arkansas continued its propensity for hot starts and home run hitting.
Danielle Gibson opened the scoring in the first inning an RBI base hit, before Hannah Gammill followed that up with a 2-run home run to put Arkansas up 3-0.
Spencer Prigge, Gibson and Linnie Malkin all proceeded to hit home runs as well, as Arkansas launched four homers for the second straight game, and lifting their program record total to 100 for the season.
Malkin's home run tied for her for the all-time Arkansas program record for home runs in a career.
Arkansas will now turn its attention to the SEC Tournament, which well get underway on Tuesday in Gainesville, Florida.