Arkansas softball picked to finish third in SEC

The back-to-back defending Southeastern Conference champion Razorbacks have been picked to finish third in the league for the second consecutive season.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Southeastern Conference announced its 2023 Preseason Coaches' Poll, and No. 8 Arkansas is in a familiar spot.

As voted on by the conference's coaches, the back-to-back champion Razorbacks were picked to finish third in the league for the second consecutive year.

Arkansas and Head Coach Courtney Deifel received five first-place votes and 122 points overall in the poll, finishing behind preseason favorite No. 5 Florida (five first-place votes, 134 points) and No. 12 Tennessee (three first-place votes, 126 points).

Points were compiled on a descending basis. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team.

2023 SEC Softball Preseason Coaches’ Poll:

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Place – School – Points

1 – Florida (5) – 134

2 – Tennessee (3) – 126

3 – Arkansas (5) – 122

4 – Alabama – 118

5 – LSU – 87

6 – Georgia – 85

7 – Kentucky – 84

8 – Missouri – 63

9 – Auburn – 61

10 – Ole Miss – 49

11 – Mississippi State – 44

12 – Texas A&M – 28

13 – South Carolina – 13

The Razorbacks are looking at another tough run through the SEC this season as the conference placed nine teams in the 2023 D1Softball Preseason Top 25 Poll, the most of any conference.

Arkansas will open its season on Feb. 10 with two games against Weber State and UNLV at the Rebel Kickoff in Las Vegas. The Razorbacks will face Weber State at 4 p.m. CT and tournament host UNLV at 9 p.m.