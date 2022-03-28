x
University Of Arkansas

Razorbacks defeat LSU 7-3 to win the series

Malkin's grand slam part of five-run first inning that propelled Arkansas to victory.
Credit: Arkansas Athletics/@RazorbackSB

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Make it two series wins to start SEC play for Razorback softball.

#10 Arkansas defeated #22 LSU 7-3 Monday night at Bogle Park, improving to 4-2 in SEC play and winning its second series of the conference schedule.

The Razorbacks did most of their damage right from the beginning in the first inning. 

A bases loaded hit-by-pitch for KB Sides made it 1-0 Arkansas.

Then that lead ballooned with one swing of the bat by Linnie Malkin.

The grand slam made it 5-0 Arkansas, and the Hogs led the rest of the way.

LSU came back to pull to within 5-3, but RBI base hits from Kacie Hoffman and Taylor Ellsworth helped give the Hogs some more cushion with a 7-3 advantage.

Jenna Bloom improved to 8-0 on the season for Arkansas after allowing three earned runs in three innings.

Next up for Arkansas is a visit to Ole Miss for a series that starts on Friday. 

