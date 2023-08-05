Razorbacks earn home regional in NCAA Softball Tournament

Arkansas named No. 11 national seed, joined by Harvard, Notre Dame and Oregon.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For the third consecutive postseason, the Razorback softball team will begin NCAA Tournament play at home.

Arkansas (38-17, 14-10) earned the No. 11 seed during Sunday's selection show, and will host the Fayetteville Regional at Bogle Park.

Joining the Hogs will be 2-seed Oregon, 3-seed Notre Dame and 4-seed Harvard.

Arkansas will open against Harvard at 6:30 pm on Friday on ESPN+.

Oregon comes to the Fayetteville Regional for the second straight year. Arkansas defeated the Ducks in both games in last year's regional, including in the regional final.

Arkansas' regional is paired with the Stillwater Regional, hosted by No. 6 national seed Oklahoma State, for super regionals.

The Razorbacks have hosted three previous regionals in program history, all under current head coach Courtney Deifel. Arkansas is a perfect 9-0 in home regional games.

Deifel's squad will be looking to advance to a third consecutive super regional, after the Hogs advanced to supers the past two seasons.