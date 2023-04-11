Razorbacks rout Little Rock 21-5 in first game of midweek series

Eight different Razorbacks recorded a hit as Arkansas scored a season-high amount of runs.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Tuesday's meeting between No. 5 Arkansas and Little Rock was Bark in the Park night at Baum-Walker Stadium.

For the Razorbacks, Tuesday night turned out to be a walk in the park.

With thousands of fans and 126 good pups in attendance, the Diamond Hogs blasted past the Trojans in a 21-5 run rule victory in seven innings. Eight different Razorbacks recorded a hit in the game as Arkansas set a season-high in runs scored.

Jace Bohrofen and Harold Coll each had 2-run home runs in the third inning as part of multi-hit days.

The Razorbacks fell behind 2-0 in the first inning, but immediately responded with nine runs of their own in the bottom of the frame. Bohrofen, Caleb Cali, Pyeton Holt and Hudson Polk all drove home runs on singles while Hunter Grimes and Mason Neville drew bases-loaded walks.

After a scoreless second inning, the Hogs went to long ball in the third.

Bohrofen went yard first in the frame, launching a two-run blast to left that hit the glove of left fielder Luke Pectol before going over the wall.

Coll followed shortly after with another two-run homer, this one a 416-foot homer to center that made it a 15-2 Arkansas advantage.

Arkansas added five more runs in the fourth and one more in the sixth to close out the win by 16 runs, its second largest margin of victory this season.