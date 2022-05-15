Arkansas earns #4 seed in NCAA Tournament

Razorbacks will host all the way to OKC

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas softball is one step closer to their first ever trip to the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City.

The road to OKC will officially go through Fayetteville. The SEC champs earned the #4 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, meaning that if they win the Fayetteville Regional, they will then host a Super Regional.

Bogle Park will welcome in Princeton, Wichita State, and Oregon next weekend for the Fayetteville Regional. Arkansas will take on Princeton at 5PM Central on Friday to start things off, that game will air on SEC Network.

Arkansas softball shuts out Missouri 4-0, and the Razorbacks are SEC Champions!!! pic.twitter.com/uAtuFFaOUV — Tyler Cass (@TVTylerCass) May 14, 2022

Of the top four seeds, only Arkansas won both their conference regular season and tournament championships. It was the first ever outright regular season title for Arkansas, and they followed by winning the program's first ever SEC Tournament championship on Saturday.

Arkansas hosted a Super Regional for the first time in 2021, when they were swept 2-0 by Arizona. The program's only other Super Regional appearance came in 2018, when they went 0-2 on the road at Oklahoma. So, a win in a Super Regional would be a program-first for the Razorbacks.