Arkansas softball No. 6 in ESPN.com/USA Softball's Preseason Top 25

The No. 6 ranking is the highest preseason ranking in program history for the Razorbacks.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Building off last year's success the University of Arkansas softball team is entering the 2023 season with a new achievement.

The Razorbacks are ranked No. 6 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball's Preseason Top 25, which is the highest preseason ranking in program history.

Arkansas also earned No. 7 and No. 12 preseason nods by Softball America and Extra Inning Softball Tuesday and was picked No. 8 preseason by D1Softball last week.

The USA Today/NFCA DI Top 25 Coaches Poll will be released at a later date.

Arkansas finished the 2022 season with a program-best 48 wins (48-11) and won the SEC regular season and tournament championships in the same year for the first time in program history.

The Razorbacks' season ended in the Fayetteville Super Regional with a loss to Texas in three games.

Led by back-to-back SEC Coach of the Year Courtney Deifel, a program-high five Hogs nabbed NFCA All-American honors with First Team All-American Hannah Gammill and Second Team All-American Chenise Delce returning to the lineup this season.

According to Arkansas Athletics, the Razorbacks are one of three DI softball programs to return multiple 2022 NFCA All-Americas.

Arkansas begins its 2023 campaign on Feb. 10 against Weber State and UNLV at the Rebel Kickoff in Las Vegas. The Razorbacks will face Weber State at 4 p.m. CT and tournament host UNLV at 9 p.m.

The Razorbacks' first home games at Bogle Park in Fayetteville are during the Razorback Invitational, which runs from Feb. 23-26.