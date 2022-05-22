Razorback softball defeats Oregon 9-3, clinches spot in super regionals

No. 4 Arkansas launched four home runs, and had another six-run sixth inning against the Ducks, sending the Hogs to their second straight super regional.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The more things change, the more they stay the same.

For the second straight day, Arkansas softball faced Oregon. For the second straight day, the same duo hit back-to back home runs, the Hogs had a six-run sixth inning, and the Razorbacks downed the Ducks.

And for the second straight year, the Hogs are headed to super regionals.

No. 4 Arkansas booked its spot with an exhilarating 9-3 win Sunday in front of a packed house at Bogle Park, finishing 3-0 in the Fayetteville Regional.

Mary Haff was in the circle for the Hogs and earned the win in a complete game performance that will have Arkansas hosting a super regional just like it did in 2021. It brings the Hogs to within two wins of their first ever trip to Oklahoma City for the Women's College World Series.

The scoring started with a sequence taken directly from Saturday's script against Oregon.

With two outs in the top of the second, Linnie Malkin crushed her 22nd home run of the season, a no-doubter to left field to open the scoring.

Alexa play Hooked on a Feeling by Blue Swede



📺 @SECNetwork pic.twitter.com/nVX73B2YFN — Arkansas Razorback Softball (@RazorbackSB) May 22, 2022

The solo shot also marked Malkin's 50th home run of her career, extending the program record.

Up next was Kacie Hoffman, and just like she did in Saturday's sixth inning rally, she went yard as well. Back-to-back days with back-to-back home runs for Malkin and Hoffman, and the Hogs had a 2-0 lead.

The Sunday of solo shots continued in the top of the fourth thanks to one of Arkansas' best sluggers.

Danielle Gibson took the third pitch she saw from Makenna Kliethermes, and sent it on a rope to center field for her 20th home run of the season.

Things then took a dramatic twist in the bottom of the inning.

After a leadoff walk by Hanna Delgado and a bloop single by Allee Bunker, Oregon had two runners on with no outs.

That's when Ariel Carlson followed with a double to left field. Only one run was set to score, but a duo of throwing errors caused further damage for the Hogs. The throw to second to get out Carlson was wide, and she went to third, that throw was wide as well, allowing the Ducks to erase the three-run deficit all in one play.

𝗧𝗜𝗘 𝗚𝗔𝗠𝗘! 👊@_ariel_carlson's hustle turns her RBI single into a Little League home run! #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/lNjom7s9PV — Oregon Softball (@OregonSB) May 22, 2022

The Hogs showed their mental toughness in impressive fashion in the sixth inning.

Arkansas loaded the bases, and took the lead on a wild pitch that allowed Cally Kildow to come home, and make it a 4-3 Arkansas lead.

THE HOGS ARE BACK ON TOP!!!



Cally Kildow takes home on a wild pitch.



T6 | Arkansas 4, Oregon 3 pic.twitter.com/QXpkeYoVR2 — Arkansas Razorback Softball (@RazorbackSB) May 22, 2022

Rylin Hedgecock then delivered a clutch pinch-hit at-bat with two outs, working a full count, then launching a bases clearing double to center field. The ball came of Oregon center fielder Jasmine Williams' glove, and that cleared the bases, with the 3-RBI double making it 7-3.

KB Sides then delivered one final dagger in the next at-bat, crushing a two-run home run to straight away center field to make it a 9-3 Razorback lead.