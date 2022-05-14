The Razorback softball team captured their first ever conference tournament title in program history.

The Razorback softball team is the undisputed royalty of the SEC this season.

Top-seed Arkansas shut out Missouri 4-0 in the SEC Tournament Final on Saturday, capturing the first conference tournament title in program history, sweeping both tournament and regular season championships.

DID THE THING. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/uCkMn23ENL — Arkansas Razorback Softball (@RazorbackSB) May 14, 2022

Chenise Delce, the SEC Pitcher of the Year, tossed a complete game shutout on just 68 pitches, allowing only two hits and striking out five Tiger batters.

5 Ks and counting for @d_chenise! pic.twitter.com/EjuFx3L8WX — Arkansas Razorback Softball (@RazorbackSB) May 14, 2022

Danielle Gibson opened the scoring for the Hogs with an RBI single that scored KB Sides in the bottom of the first inning.

Arkansas scored again the second inning when Kacie Hoffman knocked through a leadoff triple, and she scored on an RBI base hit from Marlene Friedman.

The Hogs doubled their lead and added valuable insurance runs in the fifth inning.

Hannah McEwen came through with a single that advanced Sides to third, and a throwing error allowed the SEC Player of the Year to score the Hogs' third run of the game. Later that inning, Gibson scored on a wild pitch to give Arkansas the 4-0 lead.