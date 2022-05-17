Young Razorback fan goes viral

William talks about falling asleep on TV and cheering on the SEC champs!

Example video title will go here for this video

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Arkansas had a pretty big weekend on the field, winning their first ever SEC Tournament. Meanwhile, in the stands, a star was born.

The world first met six-year-old William Murphy when the Razorbacks played until nearly 1AM local time, and the kid couldn’t hang, as cameras caught him nodding off. He admits that he was “100 percent tired.” So when the Razorbacks played in the SEC semis the next day, William came prepared.

“Pumped up, I had some Sour Patch Kids.”

William became a Razorback fan when KB Sides, a longtime family friend, transferred to Arkansas last summer.

“I’ve known William his whole life, and he is exactly what he shows on TV. He radiates joy, and he brings so much fun to the game.”

By the time championship Saturday rolled around, William was a celebrity, with even opposing fans wanting a picture. Arkansas fans and players alike welcomed their new king, emblematic of the culture that helped a new transfer like Sides rise to SEC Player of the Year.

“They’ve really embraced everybody in my entire family, and Coach Deifel loves William, we even talked about him after the game, it’s just been so much fun to watch, not only for me but for all my family as well.”

And when the Razorbacks stormed the field after winning their first SEC Tournament title, William was right there with them, getting pics with some of his favorites amidst the confetti. He can list off some of his new friends.

“Linnie, Danielle, Hannah, and Taylor.”

William lives in Moultrie, Georgia, so he’ll be rooting on the Hogs from home this weekend. But don’t worry, he’ll be in his lucky shirt.

“I washed it every night but it’s still dirty,”

And if the Razorbacks want their good luck charm to make it to Bogle for the postseason, Hunter Yurachek, the balls in your court. After all, William also attended the regular season games in Florida, when Arkansas broke a decades-long losing streak in Gainesville.

“I’m waiting for them to send the plane for me on Friday.”

Regardless, if Arkansas makes it to their first College World Series, you’ll hear the call all the way from Moultrie