LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - The University of Arkansas has announced their upcoming game against Ole Miss will kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 13 at War Memorial Stadium.

The Hogs played a night game at War Memorial last year against Florida A&M and won 49-7.

