Editor's note: A previous version of this story incorrectly claimed that the Hogs' last night game at War Memorial Stadium was in 2013.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - The University of Arkansas has announced their upcoming game against Ole Miss will kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 13 at War Memorial Stadium.
The Hogs played a night game at War Memorial last year against Florida A&M and won 49-7.
We'll be under the lights in The Rock!
Kickoff vs. Ole Miss at 6:30 p.m. pic.twitter.com/gpvYabGkNI— Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) October 1, 2018
