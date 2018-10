LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - The University of Arkansas has announced their upcoming game against Ole Miss will kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 13 at War Memorial Stadium.

This is the first night game for UofA at War Memorial Stadium since 2013, when the Hogs won against Samford University.

We'll be under the lights in The Rock!

Kickoff vs. Ole Miss at 6:30 p.m. pic.twitter.com/gpvYabGkNI

— Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) October 1, 2018