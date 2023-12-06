Ricky Council agrees to two-way NBA deal with Philadelphia

Although Council went undrafted, he'll join the Philadelphia 76ers on a two-way deal.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Former Arkansas guard Ricky Council didn't hear his name called Thursday during the 2023 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

However, shortly after the draft ended, Council signed a two-way rookie contract with the Philadelphia 76ers.

In the NBA, a "two-way contract" allows developing players to simultaneously be rostered on an NBA team and its G League affiliate.

Each NBA team can have two players on this type of contract.

Congratulations to Ricky Council IV on signing a two-way deal with the @sixers pic.twitter.com/m81sguXxL5 — Eric Musselman (@EricPMusselman) June 23, 2023

Council, 6-6, 208 pounds, earned All-SEC Second-Team honors last season for Arkansas, averaging a team-high 16.1 points per game (fifth best in the SEC), 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Arkansas had three players selected in the 2023 NBA Draft, marking the fourth time at least three were chosen in the same year: 1992 (4), 1982 (3) and 1979 (3).