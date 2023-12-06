Ricky Council agrees to two-way NBA deal with Philadelphia

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Former Arkansas guard Ricky Council didn't hear his name called Thursday during the 2023 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
However, shortly after the draft ended, Council signed a two-way rookie contract with the Philadelphia 76ers.
In the NBA, a "two-way contract" allows developing players to simultaneously be rostered on an NBA team and its G League affiliate.
Each NBA team can have two players on this type of contract.
Council, 6-6, 208 pounds, earned All-SEC Second-Team honors last season for Arkansas, averaging a team-high 16.1 points per game (fifth best in the SEC), 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists.
Arkansas had three players selected in the 2023 NBA Draft, marking the fourth time at least three were chosen in the same year: 1992 (4), 1982 (3) and 1979 (3).
The Orlando Magic drafted Anthony Black with the sixth overall pick. Nick Smith was drafted by the Charlotte Hornets with the No. 27 overall pick and Jordan Walsh was selected by the Boston Celtics in the second round with the No. 38 overall pick.