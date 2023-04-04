Council led Arkansas in scoring and made Coaches All-SEC Second-Team in lone season in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas guard Ricky Council announced on his Instagram that he is declaring for the NBA Draft. Council led the Razorbacks in scoring during his lone season in Fayetteville.

Council was fifth in the SEC in scoring and earned AP and Coaches All-SEC Second-Team honors.

He was also the Hogs leading scorer during the team's three NCAA Tournament games. Council transferred to Arkansas from Wichita State.

"Dear Arkansas, first I would like to thank God, none of this would be possible without the man above. As I've mentioned time and time again, this year has been a dream come true to say the least. The fans were top tier and going to school here has been amazing in every aspect.

"Transferring and coming to Arkansas was a very hard decision, but I want to thank Coach Muss, Coach Argenal, Coach Smart and the rest of the support staff for making that transition as easy as possible. Playing here this year has taught me so much on and off the court and I can truly say I just haven't grown as a basketball player but also as the person I'm becoming today. Special shout out to Coach Rich, Matt Townsend and Kristina Parrish for keeping me healthy throughout the whole year. In my third year of college this is the best I've felt yet.

