Rocket Sanders named AP Preseason Second Team All-American

On Monday Arkansas running back Rocket Sanders was named a AP Preseason Second Team All-American. Sanders is the first Razorback offensive player to be named to a AP Preseason All-American team since Frank Ragnow in 2017.
In 2022 Sanders ran for 1,426 yards and 10 scores on 219 carries. He leads an explosive running back room that also features AJ Green, Rashod Dubinion and Dominque Johnson.
On Thursday offensive coordinator Dan Enos praised the efforts of his star running back, “You would think that he’s a freshman that just got here,” Enos Said. “When I say that, I mean his attitude and his demeanor and the way he practices. He doesn’t practice like a guy who rushed for 1,500 yards last year and has all these accolades. He runs the ball in practice like a guy who is very hungry and has something to prove.”
Arkansas begins its season in twelve days when the Hogs host Western Carolina in Little Rock.