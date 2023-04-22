Sasha Goforth returning to play for the Razorbacks next season

The Fayetteville native took a step away from basketball last season due to a stomach condition called gastroparesis.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A little over a year after stepping away from basketball, Sasha Goforth is returning to the court.

The Fayetteville native and former McDonald's All-American announced Saturday she is returning to the sport and suiting up for the Razorback women's basketball team this upcoming season, a team spokesperson confirmed.

Goforth shared a post via social media that read "tell a friend to tell a friend…… she’s backkkkkkkkk."

tell a friend to tell a friend…… she’s backkkkkkkkk pic.twitter.com/x5WxTw7UHc — Sasha Goforth (@goforthsasha) April 22, 2023

Goforth announced on April 8, 2022 that she was stepping away from basketball due to a stomach condition called gastroparesis, which causes delayed emptying of the stomach, and the anxiety the condition was causing her.

She spoke with 5NEWS Sports Direcor Jacob Seus last fall about her decision to pull back from being on the court.

Before that, the former Purple Dog was an impact transfer in her first season at Arkansas after coming over from Oregon State. In the 2021-22 season, the sophomore was the only Razorback to start all 32 games, averaging 11.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 1.4 assists per game. Her 66 blocked shots were the third most in Razorback single-season history.

Coming out of Fayetteville High School, Goforth was a McDonald's All-American, the Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year, and the No. 21 ranked recruit in the country according to ESPN.