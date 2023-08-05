Six Razorback softball players earn All-SEC honors

Chenise Delce landed on the first team, while five other Razorbacks earned second-team honors

Example video title will go here for this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Six members of the Arkansas softball team landed on the All-SEC teams announced Friday.

Redshirt senior pitcher Chenise Delce landed on the first team for the second straight year. The Oklahoma City native has posted a 20-9 record this season, along with a 1.82 ERA. Her 182 strikeouts are the third-most in the SEC.

Five other Hogs were named to the second team, each earning their first All-SEC selections: graduate senior infielder Kristina Foreman, redshirt junior utility player Rylin Hedgecock, junior infielder Cylie Halvorson, freshman outfielder Reagan Johnson and freshman pitcher Hannah Camenzind.

The honors for Johnson and Camenzind are the first for an Arkansas freshman since pitcher Mary Haff landed on the second team in 2018.

Johnson posted a .333 batting average in conference play and leads all freshmen nationally with 73 hits on the season. Camenzind has a 4-2 record in the circle with a 3.52 ERA.

Hedgecock is one of the nation's leaders in home runs, ranking fourth with 20 homers on the year. Joining her on the second team are a pair of transfers in Foreman and Halvorson.