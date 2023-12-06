Nick Smith selected by Charlotte Hornets in 2023 NBA Draft

The former North Little Rock and Arkansas guard was drafted by the Charlotte Hornets with the No. 27 overall pick.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Former North Little Rock and Arkansas guard Nick Smith has a new home in Charlotte.

Smith, 6-5, 185 pounds, was selected by the Hornets with the No. 27 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft on Thursday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The Jacksonville, Ark., native averaged 12.5 points on 37% shooting from the field, 1.7 assists and 1.6 rebounds last season for the Razorbacks.

In high school, Smith led the Charging Wildcats to the 2022 Class 6A state championship, recording 25 points, six rebounds and five assists in a 65-47 victory over Bentonville.