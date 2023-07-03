Smith's late-game heroics lifts Arkansas past Auburn in SEC Tournament

Freshman guard Nick Smith nailed a baseline jumper to give the Razorbacks a one-point lead with 20.4 seconds remaining.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The University of Arkansas men's basketball team is moving on to the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament after downing seventh-seeded Auburn 76-73 Thursday night at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

The No. 10 seed Razorbacks (20-12) didn't have to rely on the three-point shot to create offense against seventh-seeded Auburn (20-12), scoring 48 points in the paint while shooting 56% from the field.

Freshman guard Anthony Black led the Razorbacks with 19 points, six rebounds and six assists, while freshman guard Nick Smith added 14 points, three rebounds, two assists and made the go-ahead jump shot to give Arkansas a one-point lead with 20.4 seconds left in the game.

It was a tale of two halves.

The Razorbacks, who lost to Auburn earlier this year, took control early with a 10-0 run after allowing a pair of free throws from senior forward Jaylin Williams to open the game.

Arkansas freshman guard Jordan Walsh finished with 11 points, four rebounds and two assists. He found junior guard Ricky Council cutting to the basket for a dunk. The play gave the Razorbacks a 30-20 lead with 5:05 to play in the first half.

The Tigers clawed their way back over the last two minutes with a 6-0 run to make Arkansas's lead 37-33 at the half.

Auburn junior guard K.D. Johnson scored a game-high 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting for a Tigers' offense that finished 49% from the floor. Senior guard Allen Flanigan delivered 15 points, while sophomore forward Johni Broome added 13 points.

The Razorbacks scored 15 points off 10 turnovers and held Auburn to just six second-chance points, an area Arkansas struggled in during their three-game losing streak. Over the last three games of the regular season, the Razorbacks allowed 15 second chance points per game.

Arkansas also outrebounded Auburn by 18.

Arkansas led by as many as 15 points, and the Tigers didn't let the deficit get to their head.

Following a technical foul by Arkansas senior forward Kamoni Johnson, Auburn converted two free throws, retained possession and Johnson made a layup to cut into the Razorbacks' lead 59-55 with 9:15 to play.

The two teams traded blows down the stretch as Arkansas reached into foul trouble. Auburn came storming back to take a 73-72 lead with 41 seconds to play after a basket by Flanigan.

The Razorbacks regained the lead on the next possession. Thanks to Smith's baseline jumper, Arkansas took a 74-73 lead, and junior guard Davonte Davis closed it out with two free throws to advance the Hogs to the quarterfinals of the conference tournament.

With the victory, Arkansas coach Eric Musselman becomes the first coach in program history to have a 20-win season in each of his first four years.