Strong offensive display leads No. 9 Arkansas past Oklahoma 88-78 in Tulsa

The Razorbacks shoot 59% from the field as they avenge last season's loss to the Sooners at the BOK Center.

The Razorback men's basketball team is leaving Tulsa a lot happier this time around.

No. 9 Arkansas raced past Oklahoma 88-78 Saturday at the BOK Center thanks to a strong offensive display. With the win, the Hogs improve to 9-1 on the season and avenge last year's 88-66 loss to the Sooners in Tulsa.

With Oklahoma at No. 48 in the NET rankings, the victory qualifies as a Quad 1 win for the Razorbacks' NCAA Tournament resume.

Four separate Razorbacks scored in double figures, paced by guards Ricky Council IV (26 points) and Nick Smith Jr. (21 points). Jordan Walsh (12 points) and Makhi Mitchell (10 points) also finished with double-digit points scored.

The Hogs shot 59% from the field, and dominated inside, outscoring Oklahoma 58-44 in the paint.

Arkansas led at halftime 43-40 after a track meet of a first half. Both offenses clicked in the opening frame, with Oklahoma shooting 62% from the field and Arkansas shooting 56%.

Council IV was the leader for the Hogs in the first half, scoring 17 points on 7-9 from the field. Mitchell showcased his playmaking ability, with four assists in the first half.

The Sooners led by as much as nine in the half, but a 16-4 run from the Hogs spanning the end of the first and start of the second halves allowed Arkansas to take a 47-40 lead.

Arkansas continued to play fast on both sides of the court, giving Hog fans plenty of reasons to get loud with plays like this dunk from Smith Jr that put the Hogs up 53-46.

THAT'S HOW WE ROK THE BOK pic.twitter.com/QKwMlDSN9J — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) December 10, 2022

The Razorbacks grew their lead into double digits less than six minutes into the second half, and Arkansas was able to control the game from there comfortably.