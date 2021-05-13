Arkansas falls to Tennessee in second round of SEC Tournament

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — On Thursday #2 Arkansas fell to #7 Tennessee, 1-0 in the second round of the SEC Tournament. Arkansas was only able to generate one hit on the day.

Braxton Burnside missed Thursday's game with an injury. She is currently listed as day to day.

Mary Haff was dominant from the opening pitch. The Co SEC Pitcher of the Year retired the first nine batters she faced.

Ashley Rogers was just as effective for Tennessee. The Arkansas offense struck out nine times through the first four innings.

Both Haff and Rogers took no hitters into the fifth inning. Tennesse's first hit would also be their first run. Ally Shipman hit a solo home run to put the Volunteers up 1-0.

Arkansas would leave two runners on base in both the fourth and fifth innings. Rogers would shut the door in the seventh to finish off the Hogs.