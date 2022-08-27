Treylon Burks scores first touchdown with Titans in preseason game vs. Cardinals

The former Razorback scored for the first time in a Titans jersey by hauling in a 14-yard pass from Malik Willis.

Former Razorback wide receiver Treylon Burks scored his first touchdown as a Tennessee Titan on Saturday.

Burks connected with fellow rookie Malik Willis on a 14-yard score in Tennessee's preseason finale against Arizona.

On a 1st and 10, Burks ran a short route over the middle of the field, caught the quick strike from Willis, and scampered into the end zone for his first touchdown in the NFL.

The touchdown capped Burks' most productive half of the preseason.

The first-round pick finished the first half with 3 receptions for 33 yards and that touchdown to put the Titans up at the break.