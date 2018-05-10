FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) - The chancellor of the University of Arkansas says two top priorities for the campus are construction of a new student center and also a research building that would increase the amount of federal money the school receives.

Chancellor Joe Steinmetz said in an address Thursday that the student center, expected to cost up to $45 million, would include space for tutoring, mentoring and food services.

He says the project, along with others, will help improve upon a freshmen student-retention rate that's already at an all-time high.

The university generated more than $13 million in new revenue this year and he says much of that went to salary increases for faculty.

He says that, in turn, will foster broader faculty research projects.

Federal research expenditures for the university increased last year from about $46 million to $52 million.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.