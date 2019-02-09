FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas Police reported a sexual assault took place in a residence hall early Monday morning, Sept. 2.

A student reported a sexual assault in Holcombe Hall, located on Garland Avenue on the UA campus, at 1:37 a.m.

According to Capt. Gary Crain with the University Police, a stranger entered the student’s room and committed a sexual assault. Because the lights were off, she was not able to get a good look at the suspect, she told police.

The student described her assailant as a white male around six feet tall.

Students are being encouraged to lock their doors when in the residence halls and to lock their vehicles when inside of them. They are also encouraged to walk in pairs or groups and to avoid walking alone at night.

Crain said the police will do a walking escort if a student needs one. Crain also said that people who see anything suspicious are encouraged to call the UA Police.

“Even if it turns out to be nothing, that’s OK,” he said. “Better we get the call. That’s how we keep the campus safe.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the University Police at (479) 575-2222.