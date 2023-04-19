Jordan Walsh declares for 2023 NBA draft, maintains college eligibility

Jordan Walsh averaged 7.1 points and 3.9 rebounds last season. He was also one of four Razorbacks to play all 36 games.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas forward Jordan Walsh announced Wednesday his plan to enter the 2023 NBA Draft while maintaining college eligibility.

"Just like playing in March Madness, this is another big dream I've had," Walsh said in a Twitter post by Arkansas men's basketball. "I will be declaring for the NBA draft, but I will still be maintaining my college eligibility."

The announcement comes after weeks of speculation about whether or not Walsh will follow the decisions of Nick Smith, Devonte Davis, Ricky Council and Anthony Black and enter the draft or return to Arkansas for his sophomore season.

"I want to thank god for helping me get to where I am today," Walsh said. "My parents, who have always been there for me and always looked out and made sure I was able to get to these practices and workouts."

Walsh, 6-7, 205 pounds, of Desoto, Texas, averaged 7.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and was tied for third on the team with 40 steals last season.

He was one of four Razorbacks to play in all 36 games in 2022-23. Although he only started 22 games, Walsh played 881 minutes, the most on the team.

The freshman's breakout game came on Dec. 12 in a 76-57 victory against Bradley, when he scored a career-high 18 points and secured a career-high four steals.

Four games later, Walsh grabbed a career-high 10 rebounds in a 72-59 loss to Auburn. He has until May 31 to withdraw from the draft to retain NCAA eligibility.