Former Razorback Treylon Burks selected by Tennessee Titans in 2022 NFL Draft

ARKANSAS, USA — Former Razorback wide receiver and Warren, Arkansas native Treylon Burks is officially a member of the Tennessee Titans after he was selected with the 18th pick in the NFL Draft.
Razorback fans recognize the greatness of Arkansas wide receiver and Warren native Treylon Burks.
He has the sixth-most receiving yards in school history with 2,399.
He was invited to the draft in Las Vegas but decided to stay in Arkansas for the big moment.
In fact, he went fishing and turkey hunting Thursday morning and plans to be at a watch party in Searcy.
"I don't look at it as being a top prospect or anything I just look like a kid chasing his dream and making his family proud," Burks said.
His coach from Warren High School, Bo Hembree said any team will be lucky to have him.
"He has a high character, he's a team guy. No matter where he goes he's gonna make the team better. He's just different. He's a country kid who loves to hunt and fish," Hembree said.
Burks has joined the group of Greg Childs, Jarius Wright, and Chris Gragg as players from the small town of Warren to get drafted into the NFL.