Former Razorback Treylon Burks selected by Tennessee Titans in 2022 NFL Draft

Former Hog Treylon Burks became the newest member of the Tennessee Titans after he was selected with the 18th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

ARKANSAS, USA — Former Razorback wide receiver and Warren, Arkansas native Treylon Burks is officially a member of the Tennessee Titans after he was selected with the 18th pick in the NFL Draft.

He has the sixth-most receiving yards in school history with 2,399.

He was invited to the draft in Las Vegas but decided to stay in Arkansas for the big moment.

In fact, he went fishing and turkey hunting Thursday morning and plans to be at a watch party in Searcy.

"I don't look at it as being a top prospect or anything I just look like a kid chasing his dream and making his family proud," Burks said.

His coach from Warren High School, Bo Hembree said any team will be lucky to have him.

Treylon Burks spent the day before the #NFLDraft in the most Treylon Burks way possible pic.twitter.com/2G0dhCnrZ0 — Tyler Cass (@TVTylerCass) April 28, 2022

"He has a high character, he's a team guy. No matter where he goes he's gonna make the team better. He's just different. He's a country kid who loves to hunt and fish," Hembree said.