LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Hundreds of tents popped up in War Memorial Park as hog fans prepare for the game.

Razorback fans started filling up the park early Saturday morning, Oct. 13 and some of the tailgaters went all out.

“We got ribs," Stephen Garrison said. "We’ll probably have around 45 or 50 people show up hopefully if the rain holds off.”

Hundreds of fans showed their support before the Razorback vs. Ole Miss game.

“This is one of our biggest family events of the year,” Melissa Godfrey said. They’re planning on packing War Memorial Stadium.

“We’ve purchased 300 tickets. We’ve got 300 members that are going to be here,” Godfrey said.

The fans had one mission and want only one outcome.

“Tailgating, getting ready for the hogs to get their first SEC win,” Garrison said. "Spend time together and call the hogs!"

“Celebrate and have fun and hope the Razorbacks get a win,” Michael Ford said.

Despite the rainy weather, the BBQ pits were hot, and the hog fans are pushing on.

“A little fellowship that me and my friends do," Ford said. "We get together if they have the Razorback game here at War Memorial and we’ll grill and try to feed as many people as we can.”

