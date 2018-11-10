LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Like any Razorback game in Little Rock, parking will be a challenge. Unless you're a donor or have one of these coveted parking spaces near the stadium, you'll likely be parking on the golf course with the rest of us.

That's the same entrance for tailgating. You'll enter right off West Markham on South Taylor Street.

The large red star, near the intersection of South University and West Markham, will lead you straight to general parking. Today, War Memorial Stadium told us that there are 4,500 available spots.

Each spot is $20, so don't forget your cash at home. It's on a first-come, first-serve basis. Stadium officials say, if the spots sell out, street parking is the only option left.

Several homeowners will open up their lawns and driveways, but they'll charge you and be sure you have permission first.

