Williams named SEC Freshman of the Week

Lauren Williams posted career highs on both vault and floor in Arkansas's victory over LSU.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — After a stellar start to her rookie season and a record-breaking weekend, the Gymbacks’ Lauren Williams has been named SEC Freshman of the Week.

The honor is the first for Arkansas since 2021, and the team’s first Freshman of the Week in nearly five years, the last being Sarah Shaffer on March 20, 2018.

The Rogers, Ark. native posted career highs on both vault (9.925) and floor (9.925) in the team’s victory over LSU on Jan. 27, the first for the Hogs against the Tigers since 2012 and their first SEC victory since 2021. Williams’ scores were both good for podium finishes: a tie for third on vault and tie for second on floor.

Williams’ 9.925 on floor contributed to a 49.575 event score, the second-highest in program history, and she also helped propel Arkansas to a new program high score of 197.475 in front of the team’s first-ever sellout crowd of 7,147, a new Barnhill Arena record.