It's the heartbeat of a Saturday afternoon. The backbone of the state of Arkansas. The sound that fills Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium and other college stadiums around the United States every Saturday in the fall. The familiar chant that has no definitive, documented or in-writing start

WOO PIG SOOOIE.

On Friday, Aug. 31. at 1:00 p.m., the chilling sound of the infamous hog call filled not only the state of Arkansas, but all across the world.

To kick off the football season starting Saturday, Sept. 1, against the Eastern Illinois Panthers, Razorback fans on Twitter, participated in the #OneHogCall. Fans from all over showed their Razorback spirit by posting videos of themselves participating in the biggest Hog call.. EVER.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson showed his support with fellow staff members.

All the way from Athens, Greece, @sgrovey1 and friends showed their team spirit.

Even in the United Kingdom, the Hogs can be heard!

Toney McMurray shared a video of his AP U.S. History class calling those Hogs.

#ONEHogCall T Mac’s AP US History calling the Hogs. pic.twitter.com/D1Yml4wPsd — Toney McMurray (@tonmcmur) August 31, 2018

According to the University of Arkansas, the famous battle cry did not get its start until nearly a decade later in the 1920’s. As a lagging, Razorback football team struggled to stay in the fight for the “W,” a group of farmers started squealing like hogs to offer encouragement.

The farmers’ support seemed to work, as the Razorbacks came out victorious. The surrounding crowd took notice and put their nonsensical squeals to use at the next game when a group of men organized the ‘Woo Pig Soooie’ cheer.

The Razorback Volleyball team couldn't miss out on the fun. They're coming at you, all the way from Minneapolis.

It’s 1:00 p.m. which means one thing...#ONEHogCall 🙌 coming at you from the Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis!#WPS 🐗🏐 pic.twitter.com/ONcE66x8Ks — Razorback Volleyball (@RazorbackVB) August 31, 2018

The University of Arkansas Schola Cantorum called the Hogs the only way they know how!

Students from Magness Creek Elementary in Cabot, Arkansas couldn't miss out on all of the fun!

It's a new season, new team and new coach, and it's never too late to call the Hogs. Post your videos on Twitter using the hashtag #OneHogCall to show your Razorback spirit!

Follow @THV11 on Twitter for Saturday updates during all of the Razorback games!

© 2018 KTHV