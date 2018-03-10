The Hogs are going head-to-head with the Rebels in Little Rock next weekend. Monday, Sept. 1 a 6:30 p.m. game time was announced. That means fans will be tailgating all day and out late.

Security is top-of-mind at War Memorial Stadium after the scare at the Salt Bowl. Fans can expect different procedures compared to years past.

"Give yourself plenty of time. Come a little bit earlier than you would expect,” Meg Matthews said, spokesperson for Arkansas State Parks. "This year, we will be having metal detectors at all of the entry sites, so you can expect to walk through metal detectors and/or be wanded."

That change and others came after the active shooter scare at the Salt Bowl.

"We are now going to be posting our emergency evacuation plan on a display on our video screen before every event, Mathews went on to say.

Fans also won't be allowed to gather in the concourses. They're expected to be in their seats or in line. Other changes, not prompted by the Salt Bowl, also in place.

"The clear bag policy is a really good policy for everybody. You can still bring all of your stuff in, but it really just has to be in a clear bag,” she said of the policy implemented before football season.

Lt. Michael Ford with LRPD says there will be over 100 officers near the stadium. Many will be directing traffic. He says there will be road closures in the area.

"Fair Park will probably stay shut off until we all have traffic going one way from there,” the officer said. “Markham they usually designate it one way. Then we will have it flowing down University, I believe."

The President of the Hillcrest Residents Association tells me for the most part, people who live in this neighborhood know to not leave their houses on Razorback gameday. But for those of us that do have places to be, just beware, it's not just Markham and Fair Park you've got to worry about. Traffic patterns will be different on the side streets as well.

With a 6:30 kickoff and the golf course opening for tailgaters at 7 a.m., that makes for a long day outside.

"Standing here right now, it's pretty hot,” Matthews said inside War Memorial Tuesday. “Here's one thing you really need to keep in mind: stay hydrated. And stay hydrated with water."

Officers will also be busy making sure no one gets too rowdy.

"We always have concerns, but we ask people to be responsible adults. If you're drinking, make sure you're responsible, have a designated driver. If you have a friend that you feel like is drinking too much, make sure you're responsible for them,” Lt. Ford said.

Another reminder, weapons are not allowed in War Memorial Stadium.

Even if you have a concealed carry permit.

If you leave valuables in your car -- make sure it's locked and don't park in no-parking zones or overnight. You will be towed, Lt. Ford said.

