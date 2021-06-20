Nelvis, Bacon end Olympic runs in semifinals

Nelvis ran a season-best 12.81, placing seventh in her heat on Sunday. Bacon also placed second in his 100m heat with a time of 10.17.

EUGENE, Oregon — The road to the 2020 Summer Olympics ended Sunday night at Hayward Field for a pair of Arkansas State track and field alumni.

Sharika Nelvis and Jaylen Bacon ended their Olympic runs in the semifinals in the 100m hurdles and 100m, respectively. Nelvis ran a season-best 12.81, placing seventh in her heat on Sunday. Bacon also placed second in his 100m heat with a time of 10.17.

All-American Bennett Pascoe competes Monday night in the first round of the 3000m steeplechase, with start time set for 6:29 p.m. CT.

Fans can watch all the action from Eugene live on NBC and NBC Sports Network. A full listing can be found at USATF.org.

