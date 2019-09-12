FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There has long been talk about getting an ‘Arkansas guy’ to fill the head coach vacancy for the Razorbacks. On Sunday, Hunter Yurachek did just that after Lane Kiffin accepted a job at Ole Miss.

The Arkansas Razorbacks have hired Sam Pittman, an offensive line coach and associate head coach for Georgia, as the next head coach for the football program. He will be the 34th coach in the program’s history.

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:

Pittman, who was an offensive line coach, associate head coach and recruiting coordinator for the Arkansas Razorbacks from 2013-15 under Bret Bielema, has been regarded as one of the best offensive line coaches in the country.

According to 247 Sports, Pittman was ranked 16th among recruiters nationally in 2017 and 4th in 2018. CBS Sports reported that he is currently ranked 3rd for recruiting in 2020.

Under Pittman in 2013 and 2014, the Razorbacks allowed the fewest sacks per game in the conference, giving up just .67 sacks per game and 1.08 sacks per game.

Since leaving for Georgia following the 2015 season, Pittman has been part of a Georgia staff that has had three consecutive 11-1 regular seasons and three SEC Eastern Division titles. He was named the Associate Head Coach in February of 2019, also overseeing the Bulldogs’ offensive line.

In 2018, Pittman was part of a staff that led the Bulldogs to their second consecutive season with 11 or more wins, second straight SEC Eastern Division title, and appearance in a New Year’s Six bowl game. Georgia finished first in the SEC in rushing offense and second in scoring offense.

In 2017, the Bulldog offense finished first in the SEC and was ranked 9th nationally in rushing offense and 4th nationally in red-zone offense.

During Pittman’s time in Athens, the Bulldogs have also made their first appearance in the College Football Playoff semifinals, their first College Football Playoff victory, and their first appearance in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Since 2013, eight players he has coached have been drafted, including two first-round picks, and three others have signed free-agent contracts. In the past two seasons, four of his players have earned either All-America and/or All-SEC status: Isaiah Wynn, Solomon Kindley and Andrew Thomas in 2017, as well as Thomas and Lamont Gaillard in 2018.

Pittman does have some head coaching experience on his resume, he was the head coach at Hutchison (Kansas) Community College during the 1992 and 1993 seasons. Per Dawgs 247, during that time the Blue Dragons went 11-9-1.

RELATED: 'There's only one Razorback': Mascot Tusk V is one of a kind

RELATED: 20 years later, Stoerner to Lucas still brings hope to Razorback fans

RELATED: Hunter Yurachek says Razorbacks took 'step back' in weeks before Chad Morris firing