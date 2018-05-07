COLLEGE STATION, Ark. (AP) - An Arkansas town struck by a tornado 21 years ago finally has a new baseball complex in an area devastated by the storm.

U.S. flags were put out Wednesday for the Independence Day dedication of the College Station Community Sports Complex.

The March 1, 1997, tornado was among a dozen storms blamed for 25 deaths across Arkansas. A youth baseball team played at the field in College Station, a town of about 400 near Little Rock.

Supporters for years worked to get funding for a replacement field near the original site.

A $240,000 state grant required the community to raise matching funds. Donations from the public also helped pay for the field, dugouts, a parking lot and bleachers.

The youth team has been playing at a park in Little Rock.

College Station Sports Complex

