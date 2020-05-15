NEW YORK — NFL teams can begin reopening their facilities on Tuesday, if state and local governments will allow it.

In a memo sent to the 32 teams Friday by Commissioner Roger Goodell and obtained by the Associated Press, he stressed that the clubs must be “in compliance with any additional public health requirements in their jurisdiction, and have implemented the protocols that were developed by (league medical officer) Dr. (Allen) Sills and distributed to all clubs on May 6.”

Facilities have been closed since late March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Since Erie County has not reopened, the Bills are unable to open their facilities in Orchard Park.

