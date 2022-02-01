'No longer a Buc': Antonio Brown off the team following bizarre exit

Antonio Brown just made his return against the Panthers in Week 16 one week ago.

RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Antonio Brown is causing a frenzy at MetLife Stadium and it's not because he's catching bombs.

In the middle of the third quarter, Fox cameras captured wide receiver Antonio Brown heatedly take off his jersey and shoulder pads and walk away from the team's sideline. Then he proceeded to take off his undershirt and gloves and throw it into the stands before running into the locker room to exit the game.

At the conclusion of the Bucs-Jets game, head coach Bruce Arians said Brown "is no longer a Buc."

BA addresses the status of Antonio Brown: pic.twitter.com/gC7D8Csin2 — xz - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 2, 2022

The Bucs would end up topping the Jets, 28-24 in an outstanding fourth quarter comeback leaving the Jets scoreless in the final 15 minutes.

Brown's bizarre exit is not that stunning to fans who have kept up with him over the last couple of years.

Antonio Brown has a meltdown at the hand of the #Jets and #BraxtonBerrios pic.twitter.com/RGhSYpyrOu — Miller (@mmmmillah) January 2, 2022

The receiver had three catches for 26 yards in the game on five targets. At the time of his departure, the Buccaneers were trailing the Jets, 24-17.

Fox Sports' Jen Hale said Mike Evans tried to convince Brown to keep his pads on and stay on the sideline before his tantrum but was unsuccessful, CBS Sports reports. It's reported that Brown was upset over something that happened on the sideline.

Brown has the potential to earn up to $1 million in contract incentives if he reaches the following criteria, CBS Sports says.

50 receptions

800 yards

7 TD

Brown has 42 catches for 545 yards and four touchdowns this season. While the criteria looked obtainable, Brown might have just ended his NFL season.