Damar Hamlin meets President Biden at the White House

"Damar Hamlin’s courage, resilience, and spirit inspired the American people," President Biden said on Twitter.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Damar Hamlin and his family met with President Biden at the White House on Thursday.

President Biden's official Twitter account posted a photo of the meeting, which continued a busy offseason for the Bills safety.

"Damar Hamlin’s courage, resilience, and spirit inspired the American people," President Biden's tweet said. "And what's more: he turned recovery into action — and our country is better for it.

"It was my honor to have him and his family here today."

Hamlin also took to social media after the meeting.

"It was a pleasure & an honor meeting you today. I know your time is precious and I wouldn’t waste a second of it! Our conversations were valuable. #UncleJoe," Hamlin said.

It was a pleasure & an honor meeting you today. I know your time is precious and I wouldn’t waste a second of it! Our conversations were valuable.. 🫶🏾 #UncleJoe https://t.co/Oy7KR3Lk9E — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) March 30, 2023

The White House visit wasn't Hamlin's only stop in Washington this week. He met with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday on Capitol Hill to introduce the Access to AEDs Act.

This legislation would provide better access to AEDs and CPR training in schools across the country.

"For Damar, we all remember. The entire nation, really the entire world joined together in somber prayer during this tumultuous time in our country. Damar's injury and recovery unified us all," Schumer said.

Earlier this week, the NFL announced the launch of The Smart Heart Sports Coalition, which will bring together organizations and push for policies that can prevent deaths from sudden cardiac arrest among high school students.

“The NFL has a history of stepping up on challenging issues,” NFL executive Anna Isaacson told media this week. “Damar Hamlin’s life was saved. We want to save more lives.”

The Smart Heart Sports Coalition includes Damar Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation, which raised millions in the days and months following his since his cardiac arrest incident on Jan. 2 in Cincinnati, during a prime-time game against the Bengals.