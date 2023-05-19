Cleveland Browns legend Jim Brown passes away at age 87

Brown was one of the NFL's all-time greats, retiring at the peak of his career to become an actor as well as a prominent civil rights advocate.

CLEVELAND — Jim Brown, who was arguably the greatest member of Cleveland Browns and one of the top players in NFL history, passed away Thursday night at the age of 87.

The death of Brown was confirmed on Instagram by his wife, Monique. "It is with profound sadness that I announce the passing of Jim Brown. He passed away peacefully last night at our L.A. home. To the world, he was an activist, actor, and football star. To our family, he was a loving and wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. Our hearts are broken," she wrote.

During his nine seasons, Brown revolutionized the running back position, carrying the ball 2,359 times for 12,312 rushing yards and 106 touchdowns, which were all NFL records when he retired. Brown is the only player in league history to average over 100 yards per game and he averaged 5.2 yards per carry, third highest in NFL history.

"It’s impossible to describe the profound love and gratitude we feel for having the opportunity to be a small piece of Jim’s incredible life and legacy," the Browns wrote in a statement posted on social media. "We mourn his passing, but celebrate the indelible light he brought to the world. Our hearts are with Jim’s family, loved ones, and all those he impacted along the way."

After retiring in 1966, Brown went on to have a successful movie career, appearing in over 30 films, most notably "The Dirty Dozen," "Ice Station Zebra," and "100 Rifles."

Brown was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1971.

“When Jim Brown’s name was announced in a room, other Hall of Famers stood and applauded him,” said Pro Football Hall of Fame President Jim Porter. “His persona has stood the test of time – a fearless and dominant football player. Jim will always be remembered as one of pro football’s greatest individuals. Our thoughts and prayers are with Jim’s wife, Monique, and their entire family. The Hall of Fame will honor his legacy for years to come.”

In addition to his acting roles, Brown's post-football career included social activism. He became a prominent leader in the Black power movement during the civil rights struggles of the 1960s. In later years, he worked to curb gang violence in LA and founded Amer-I-Can, a program to help disadvantaged inner-city youth and ex-convicts.